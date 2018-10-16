Man shot by security guard in Consolacion

A man sustained a gunshot wound on the chest after a heated argument with a security guard at around 3 a.m. on Tuesday (October 16) in a food establishment near Pitogo Bridge, Consolacion town, Cebu.

The victim was identified as Dominador Mijares, 20, a resident of Catarman, Northern Samar.

According to PO2 Saturnino Inoc of Consolacion police station, Mijares was intoxicated when security guard Jonas Caballes, 30, reprimanded him.

Mijares then pointed his bolo at Caballes. This prompted the security guard to fire a shot at the victim.

The victim was brought to Mendero Medical Center.

Meanwhile, Caballes has fled with his live-in partner after the shooting incident.