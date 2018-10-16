The sudden switch: Magpale to run for Cebu governor

It’s going to be an all-female showdown for governor in next year’s gubernatorial race in Cebu.

Cebu Gov. Hilario “Junjun” Davide III on Tuesday (October 16) announced that he decided to give way to Vice Gov. Agnes Magpale if only to ensure their victories.

The development paves the way for a fight between Magpale and Cebu Third District Representative Gwen Garcia.

Davide said they had to make the switch to protect their allies.

The governor said Magpale is in the position to take over the leadership in the province and establish a good relationship with national officials.

Davide, a Liberal Party member, said his party affiliation may jeopardize the chances of their local allies while Magpale, being an acknowledged relative of the president, has better chances of protecting their alliances.

Magpale said Davide went to her house on Sunday evening to propose the big switch.

She decided to accept it in order to continue Davide’s legacy of governance.

Magpale expressed optimism that she will make it, saying Garcia is facing several controversies that led to her supposed dismissal from service.