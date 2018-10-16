Miss Asia Pacific International 2018 winners excited to explore Cebu



MISS Asia Pacific International 2018 Sharifa Areef Mohammad Omar Akeel and her court arrived in Cebu yesterday to explore and bring their advocacy in the Queen City of the South.

Akeel Gabriela Palma of Brazil (first runner-up), Melania Gonzales of Costa Rica (second runner-up), Misheelth Narmandakh of Mongolia (third runner-up), and Mariani Nataly Chacon Angarita of Venezuela (fourth runner-up) answered questions from Cebu media during their arrival at the Mactan Cebu International Airport (MCIA).

“All I know about Cebu is Sinulog. It is my first time to be here and I am not familiar with everything. So I am looking forward to discovering more and experience beautiful Cebu,” said Akeel, who hails from Sultan Kudarat.

During their three-day stay in Cebu, Miss Asia Pacific International 2018 winners will have a courtesy call at the offices of Cebu Gov. Hilario Davide III and Vice Gov. Agnes Magpale.

They will also visit Mandaue City Central School to share the organization’s advocacy about beauty in adversity.

The winners are also expected to visit Cebu’s top landmarks like the Mactan Shrine, Magellan’s Cross, Plaza Independencia, and Basilica Minore del Santo Niño.

“I searched Cebu on Google. I see a beautiful city,” Palma told reporters.

Just like Palma and Akeel, this is also Angarita’s first time in the Queen City of the South.

“Thank you, Cebu for opening your doors,” Angarita said.

Unlike other winners, this is Narmandakh’s second time to be in Cebu.

Two years ago, she was in Lapu-Lapu City where she went scuba diving.

Aside from Cebu, Akeel also hopes to show to her court the beauty of her province, Sultan Kudarat.

“They all know Mindanao is known in terms of war but it is a beautiful place and there is no war at all. I want them to discover and experience it. It is very beautiful,” she said.