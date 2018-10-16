Davide endorses P4.69B budget for next year

The Office of the Governor has endorsed an overall budget of P4.69 billion for Cebu province in 2019.

Cebu Gov. Hilario “Junjun” Davide III signed on Tuesday (October 16) the proposed budget, which will be forwarded to the Provincial Board (PB) for ratification.

The amount is 4.2-percent higher than this year’s budget of P4.5 billion.

Danilo Rodas, the Capitol’s budget officer, said a bulk portion of the increase will be allocated to the adjustment of the salaries of Capitol employees and the newly-created Provincial Tourism Office (PTO) and Cebu Provincial Investments and Promotions Office (CPIPO).