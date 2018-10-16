JVR seeks mayor’s post anew

Former Talisay City mayor Johnny delos Reyes filed his Certificate of Candidacy at the local Comelec office Tuesday afternoon.

Accompanied by five council candidates and supporters delos Reyes will challenge incumbent Mayor Eduardo Gullas’s grandson and outgoing Rep. Samsm Gullas of Cebu’s 1st district who will seek the mayoralty post. The mayor will replace the younger Gullas in running for the congressional post in next year’s elections.

Delos Reyes won against the older Gullas in the 2013 elections but lost in the 2016 elections. In 2016, Delos Reyes ran under PDP Laban. This year he is running under the Partido ng Federalismo ng Pilipinas.