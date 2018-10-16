Ultimate sacrifice: USJ-R’s Dinolan to skip graduation for Cesafi semifinal game

University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) forward RJ Dinolan has already sacrificed a lot in his long and illustrious career playing for the Jaguars.

His ultimate sacrifice however, may come this Saturday as he foregoes attending the school’s graduation ceremony in lieu of playing for the Jaguars against the University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors in the Final Four of the 2018 Cesafi men’s basketball tournament.

Dinolan is graduating with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration degree, majoring in Human Resource Development Management.

It was a decision that was quite difficult for Dinolan and his parents to accept but, nevertheless, one he made wholeheartedly as he seeks pride and glory for a Jaguars squad that has not tasted a championship in the Cesafi.

“I was confused at first but it’s a matter of pride and honor for our school. If it wasn’t for basketball, I wouldn’t be able to be in the position that I am in today. Although, I must admit, I am sad thinking about missing the graduation ceremonies,” shared Dinolan.

Ball is life

The youngest in a brood of seven, Dinolan bared that his parents were really excited to see him graduate, but understood the conflict in schedule would not allow him to attend the ceremony.

“They understand me and what my passion is and they are still thankful that I have managed to graduate despite the consequences, and the problems being a student and an athlete as well. It’s been a hell of a ride and I literally feel that ‘ball is life,’” Dinolan added.

USJ-R needs only win once against USC this Saturday in order to book a spot in the best-of-three championship round. The last time USJ-R made the finals was a decade ago, where they went on to lose to the Greg Slaughter-led University of the Visayas (UV).

UV is taking on the University of Cebu in the other semis pairing, with the Green Lancers holding the twice-to-beat edge over the Webmasters.