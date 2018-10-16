Third challenger in Cebu City mayoral post

Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña and Vice Mayor Edgar Labella may face a third challenger in the city’s mayoralty race.

This afternoon, a certain John Edwin Dayondon filed his candidacy for mayor at the Cebu City north district office of the Commission on Elections (Comelec).

The 31-year-old resident and voter of Barangay Sambag I, Cebu City said he wanted to continue the fight against illegal drugs. He said the mayoral post is the highest position in the city.

“Padak-on nako ang sweldo sa tawo nga nagtrabaho. Unya wagtangon nako ang drugas (I’ll increase the wages of workers. And then eradicate illegal drugs),” Dayondon said.