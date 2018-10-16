Cebu’s skateboarders allowed to use Cebu City Sports Institute grounds for the meantime

The Cebuano skateboarding community has more reason to be happy after the Cebu City Sports Commission (CCSC), through the Cebu City government, approved their request to use a portion of the Cebu City Sports Institute in Barangay Sawang Calero as their new home for the moment.

Skateboarding and Roller Sports Association of the Philippines’ Visayas Regional director Peter Lindgreen, in a Facebook post, announced the development that should be a big boost for Cebuano skateboarders who have been searching for a place to practice for quite some time now.

CCSC approved their request to use the Sports Institute grounds after the initial plans to build a skatepark at the South Road Properties (SRP) across the SM Seaside City Cebu hit a snag at the City Council. The Cebu City government is still looking for an alternative location for the skate park.

Lindgreen, who sent the request letter to Cebu City Councilor Eugenio “Jun” Gabuya and to CCSC chairman Edward Hayco to let them use the sports institute’s space, said the group is still hopeful on the city’s plan to construct a proper skate park.

“I already talked to councilor (Jun) Gabuya and councilor (Jerry) Guardo and they told me that (Cebu City) Mayor (Tomas) Osmeña urged them to start looking for an appropriate location for the skate park so that the construction will start before the year ends,” said Lindgreen.

The design and the funds for the contruction is already available and the only thing needed now is a location to build the skate park.

The clamor of the Cebuano skateboarding community for a skate park grew when Cebuana skateboarder Margielyn Didal bagged a gold in women’s street skateboarding in the 2018 Asian Games held in Jakarta, Indonesia.