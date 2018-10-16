South Bus prepares for ‘kalag-kalag’

The management of the Cebu South Bus Terminal (CSBT) urged local government units (LGUs) to deploy buses to fetch stranded passengers who are expected to flock the terminal on October 31.

CSBT general manager Jonathan “Joy” Tumulak met with representatives of the 27 LGUs in southern Cebu, Land Transportation Office (LTO),

Highway Patrol Group (HPG), Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB), Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) and the bus operators yesterday to discuss their preparations for the All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day on November 1 and 2.

“So far, less than 10 committed (to deploy their buses) pero malaumon ta nga mosanong ang kadaghanan sa mga LGU kay ilaha man gihapon na mga constituents ang makabenepisyo (but we are hopeful to get the nod of other LGUs since this will benefit their constituents),” said Tumulak.

Tumulak explained that based on their three-year data from 2015 to 2017, the terminal usually runs out of buses to ferry passengers to their respective towns by the afternoon of October 31.

“Udto sa October 31, standby na na ang mga buses sa designated area sa V. Rama. Kung mahutdan na og bus unya daghan pa ang naglinya, tawagan nato ang sa LGU nga pasudlon sila,” said Tumulak.

Tumulak added that the bus transport will be for free and shall prioritize senior citizens, pregnant women, mothers with young children and persons with disability (PWDs).

He added that the buses are only allowed to take passengers from their assigned LGUs.

Tumulak also said that the LTFRB will start accepting special permit to travel applications from bus operators.

He added that the LTO will conduct an inspection on the buses in CSBT on October 22 to ensure the road worthiness of the vehicles.

A checklist will be given to each bus on the areas that they need to improve and will be rechecked by the LTO before the buses will be allowed to leave the terminal starting October 31.