‘Trapik’ stage play to raise awareness on child trafficking

THE Children’s Legal Bureau (CLB) will be sponsoring an event that aims to bring awareness about the dangerous implications of cybersex and child pornography.

The three plays will be performed from November 17 to 25 at the Gansiwinkel Hall of the University of San Carlos.

“Trapik”, a trilogy of plays made by the Young Thespians of Cebu, is written and directed by Emman Mante, who finished his Theatre Arts master’s degree at the University of the Philippines – Diliman.

“Trapik” will feature three true to life stories of Cebuano victims of sexual exploitation, taken from Marietta Latonio’s book “I Have a Voice: Trafficking of Women in Their Own Words.”

Lawyer Joan Saniel, executive director of CLB, said the number of child trafficking cases involving child pornography in the Central Visayas is quite high. She said this is because of the internet where children are made to perform sexual activities or expose their body parts online upon the request of viewers in exchange for money.

“Taas gyud ni ang cybercrime kay naa man gyud tay nindot nga internet connection. Tungod ana ang tanan transaction kay sa internet na (Cybercrime is rampant because we have good internet connection. Due to that, all transactions have been done online).”

The three plays titled “Ate”, “Cherry Blossom Eskapo” and “Eva Hamok”, will be performed by Mante’s team in the Young Thespians of Cebu.

Mante said only adults are allowed to watch the play due to some obscene languages used in the play.