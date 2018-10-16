VM supports move, tells public not to speculate

SENATE INQUIRY ON KILLINGS

Cebu City Vice Mayor Edgar Labella said he welcomes the planned Senate inquiry into the spate of killings in Cebu saying the investigation should push through because of the alarming number of dead bodies on the streets.

Labella, who will run as city mayor next year under the opposition bloc Barug-PDP Laban, said he supports the move of the Senate’s minority bloc.

“Of course it’s a welcome development. Any kind of killings for that matter, and considering the number of the victims, calls for an investigation,” said Labella.

“It’s appropriate and I agree with the move of the Senate,” he added.

But Labella cautioned the public not to directly accuse officials from the Philippine National Police (PNP) as having a hand in the murders.

“Let us not jump into conclusions. That’s why there is a need for an investigation. Just like extrajudicial killings, precisely the reason for an investigation to find out who are behind this,” he added.

Labella was referring to the recent criticisms hurled by Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña towards the police.

Osmeña slammed anew the directors of Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) and the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO).

On Monday, he said that the arrival of Chief Supt. Debold Sinas (PRO-7) and Senior Supt. Royina Garma (CCPO) in Cebu has led to the rise in the number of murders in the city.

Improve security

To counter the rise in criminality in the city, Osmeña is planning to beef-up its security.

In a post on his official Facebook page last Sunday (October 14), the mayor enumerated specific plans pertaining to the city’s peace and order amid the increasing cases of robbery and murders.

Osmeña said he is mulling of installing dashcams in public utility jeepneys (PUJs), install more closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras and improve the streets’ lighting.

“The city is requesting residents to identify places where street lighting is inadequate. We are in the process of establishing a hotline for this,” said Osmeña.

“We will also install CCTVs inside jeepneys to deter snatching and robberies. Dashcams on taxis and jeepneys are also in the works. This will be used to catch traffic violators as well,” he added.