Estenzo files COC for sixth district representative

A former law school dean has formally filed his certificate of candidacy (COC) for Cebu’s sixth district representative in the 2019 elections.

Lawyer Baldomero Estenzo, who served as dean of the College of Law of University of Cebu-Banilad Campus, will run for the congressional post.

He will be facing Former Mandaue City Councilor Emmarie “Lolypop” Ouano-Dizon as a contender for the post.

Estenzo is allied with Incumbent Mandaue City Mayor Gabriel Luis Quisumbing.

Aside from creating the lone district of Mandaue City, Estenzo said that he will prioritize education and sports programs.