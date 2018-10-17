Hilbay sees Senate opposition victory in 2019

Former-Solicitor General Florin Hilbay is confident that the senatorial slate of the opposition coalition will win the vote of the people.

“Well, we’re very confident given what’s happening dun sa ating ekonomiya at sa performance ng administrasyon na to,” Hilbay told reporters before filing his candidacy on Wednesday for his senator bid in the May 2019 midterm elections at the Commission on Elections (Comelec) headquarters.

“Sa tingin namin yung mga mamamayan, titingin sa kabila, titingin sa mga bagong boses at boboto sa oposisyon,” he added.

The opposition earlier finalized its eight-member senatorial slate for the 2019 polls.

Besides Hilbay, the opposition slate is composed of Magdalo partylist Rep. Gary Alejano, Senator Bam Aquino, De La Salle University (DLSU) Law Dean Chel Diokno, former Bangsamoro Transition Commission member Samira Gutoc, election lawyer Romulo Macalintal, former Senator and Interior Secretary Mar Roxas, and former Deputy Speaker Erin Tañada.