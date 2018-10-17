Sir Chief to critics: ‘I’m not just a celebrity’
“I’m not (just) a celebrity. I’m also a businessman.”
This was the response of Kapamilya actor Richard Yap to his critics, especially Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña.
“There is more to us than being celebrities. I guess the public should also look beyond (our status) as actors,” said Yap.
“I think gamay ra kaayo iyahang tan-aw sa celebrity. Just because we are celebrities we are not qualified. We maybe even more qualified than most government officials,” Yap added.
Yap, a Cebuano, has recently transferred his voter’s registration in Barangay Apas, Cebu City.
He filed his certificate of candidacy (COC) today at the Commission on Elections – Cebu City office (Comelec – Cebu City) in his bid to run as the next congressman for the city’s North District.
Yap will be running under Barug – PDP Laban, and will be facing against veteran politician Cong. Raul Del Mar from the Bando Osmeña Pundok Kauswagan (BOPK).
