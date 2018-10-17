Cortes files COC for Cebu governor

It’s a three-corner fight for the gubernatorial post in Cebu province.

Television personality Boyet Cortes arrived at the Commission on Elections (COMELEC) Cebu Provincial Office to file his certificate of candidacy (COC) for governor.

Cortes is running as an independent candidate. He is banking on the millennials’ support in his candidacy.

He said he has the advantage because he is the only male gubernatorial candidate and the youngest candidate.

This is the third time that Cortes filed his COC for the same position. He first ran for governor in the 2010 elec