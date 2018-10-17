Osmeña gives stern warning on Garcia’s gubernatorial bid

Cebu City Mayor Tommy Osmeña has warned Cebuanos about Third District Representative Gwendolyn Garcia’s bid to return to the Capitol, saying the lady congresswoman was involved in several anomalies during her stint as governor.

Osmeña also branded Garcia, an old nemesis, as “anti-poor.”

Garcia was earlier found liable by the Ombudsman over the unauthorized P24.47-million project to backfill a largely underwater property when she was governor of Cebu province in 2012.

She was ordered dismissed from public office although the ruling is still being contested by her camp.

In an interview on Wednesday morning (October 17), Garcia said she considered Vice Gov. Agnes Magpale as a strong and worthy opponent.

Garcia hoped to defeat Magpale who filed her certificate of candidacy (COC) on Wednesday morning.

Garcia accompanied Daphne Salimbangon, the daughter of Cebu Fourth District Representative Benhur Salimbangon, who is seeking a post for Cebu vice governor.

Meanwhile, First District Representative Gerald Anthony “Samsam” Gullas vowed to support Garcia.

Mandaue City Mayor Luigi Quisumbing, on the other hand, said they have yet to decide who to support for governor.