Quisumbing to campaign for new Mandaue in 2019 elections

Mandaue City Mayor Luigi Quisumbing believes that the “new Mandaue” would value the performance of its candidates more than the influential family names.

Quisumbing, who is seeking for a reelection, said the people in Mandaue City are looking on the sincerity of a politician to serve them and reject corruption.

“Para nako, ang mga Mandauehanons value greater things. We value greater things that are more important than family names. We value performance, good governance and more importantly, Mandauehanons reject corruption,” he said.

Quisumbing is vying for city mayor against Cebu’s Sixth District Representative Jonas Cortes.