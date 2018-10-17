Osmeña allows skateboarders to use city-owned lot behind Fort San Pedro
By Morexette Erram |October 17,2018 - 03:13 PM
Skateboarding enthusiasts can now use a city-owned lot behind Fort San Pedro.
In a Facebook post, Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña said the place will be available for temporary use only.
The mayor is eyeing a bigger place for skateboarders at the South Road Properties.
