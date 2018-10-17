Sinas: Drug money fuels election campaign

To continue their illegal operations, drug personalities will be releasing huge sums of money to finance candidates who can protect their activities.

This was the statement of Chief Supt. Debold Sinas, director of Police Regional Office in Central Visayas, who confirmed that they are monitoring the activities of candidates to make sure they would not use money from narcotics’ group.

Sinas also said that money from illegal drug groups will proliferate as the elections draw near.