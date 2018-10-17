Danao City pawnpusher wins gold in Asian Para Games

A native of Danao City in northern Cebu won gold in the 2018 Asian Para Games held in Jakarta, Indonesia from October 6 to 13.

Jasper Rom, who is part of the Philippine chess team, clinched a gold medal in the Team Rapid P1 – Men (physically handicapped category). He also bagged bronze in the Individual Rapid P1 – men.

According to the Danao City government Facebook page, Rom, who now works with the ASEAN Secretariat, is the son of Perpetuo ‘Petong’ and Fidela Rom, who resides in Barangay Poblacion, Danao City.

Rom is a product of the Mabini Chess Club in Danao City. He learned to play chess from his uncle Paquito Calderon.

“Nagpamatuod lamang kini nga dili babag ang bisan unsa nga mga apan o kakulangan aron mamahimong magmalampuson sa tagsa-tagsang talento ug kinabuhi. Congrats, Jasper! Danao is proud of you!,” as stated on the Danao City government FB page.

(This goes to show that no handicap can hinder anyone from succeeding in their respective talents and in life. Congrats, Jasper! Danao is proud of you!)