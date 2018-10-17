The Detox Bar opens as an ‘Integrative Nutrition Center’ at Rumah Highlands Hotel

Well-known for its signature vegetable juices, The Detox Bar relaunched with a newest concept as a Vegan Café and Integrative Nutrition Center at the Rumah Highlands Hotel in Nivel Hills, Busay, Cebu City.

A focus on healthy diet and natural healing will be the highlights in the wellness center. It houses all-nutrition-and-food-as-medicine programs, diet & nutrition consultation services, plant-based cooking workshop and research infrastructure.

“The Detox Bar is known for its signature health drinks and plant-based foods and because we believe that everyone deserves an overall health solution, we decided to, in a way, change the concept of the detox bar into an integrative nutrition center,” shared Anne Dala, the founder and owner of The Detox Bar.

More than just a vegan café, The Detox Bar also offers a comprehensive suite of wellness services such as different natural therapies and wellness treatments, detox and wellness retreats, yoga therapy, nutrition and diet consultation, customized meal plan design, plant-based cooking workshop and holistic health consultations.

Aside from this, one of the newest services that the detox bar offers is the Detox and Wellness Retreat Package in partnership with Cebu’s best wellness hotel, Rumah Highlands. The retreat package includes 3 days and2 nights stay at Rumah in a superior room accommodation featuring it’s one of a kind charcoal floor especially designed for a more peaceful and healthier stay. Among the services included are daily therapeutic massage, lifestyle assessment, detox juicing program, Kangen water therapy, Liver flush, colon cleansing, energy detox and healing, one on one yoga therapy, and a holistic health coaching.

In this wellness partnership, Rumah Highlands and The Detox Bar believe that inorder to live a higher quality life, maintaining optimal wellness throught holistic balance is the key. With the Vegan Café and Integrative Nutrition Center, everyone now in Cebu has the opportunity to achieve their desired health and wellness transformation.

“We are not only selling our food but we want to educate people about proper eating and inform them about the benefits of the local ingredients we can get from the nature. Our approach is more on advocacy-driven goal to encourage more people to start a good lifestyle,” said Anne Dala, who is also an ambassador of Jaime Oliver’s global campaign on eating right through the Food Revolution movement.

In order to subdue stress, reduce illness, and ensure positive moments in your life, this is the place to go. A place for healing and a venue to rediscovering yourself through the programs tailored to fit your needs for your health.

Are you ready to transform your lifestyle and achieve optimum wellness in a natural way? Visit the Vegan Café and Integrative Nutrition Center by The Detox Bar today at the 2nd Floor of Rumah Highlands Hotel, Nivel Hills, Busay, Cebu City. The café is open from 7:00am to 10:00pm.

You may also book an appointment or consultation at (6332) 2547864, 09985893356 & 09338764989 orinfo.thedetoxbar@gmail.com.