50 aspirants for Cebu in 2019 polls

About 50 provincial candidates have confirmed their candidacies for the May 2019 midterm elections.

The earliest were Provincial Board Member Victoria “Tata” Corominas-Toribio of Cebu’s 3rd district who is seeking reelection and Toledo City Councilor Leo Dolino, who is also running for a PB seat in the same district.

They filed their Certificates of Candidacy (COC) last Thursday (October 11) in the morning. There are 26 candidates running for the PB in seven districts. About 19 are running for Congress.

As of today (October 17), three candidates officially filed their COCs for the gubernatorial post.\

These are former Cebu governor and now Rep. Gwendolyn Garcia of Cebu’s 3rd district, Vice Gov. Agnes Magpale and TV personality Boyet Cortes.

Governor Hillario Davide III will run for vice-governor against Marie Daphne Salimbangon, daughter of Rep. Benhur Salimbangon of Cebu’s 3rd district.

Solomon Paypa was the last to file in the Commission on Elections (Comelec) provincial office. He will run for Cebu’s first district as an independent candidate.

Another last minute filer was Sammy Moralde, who is running for a PB seat representing Cebu’s 4th district, Rudy Flormata who is vying for a congressional post in Cebu’s 1st district and Walter Dy for Cebu’s sixth district.