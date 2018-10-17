PLDT, Smart sponsor Esports gaming summit ‘Road to the Nationals’ finals

Cebuano gamer to compete with six others for Tekken 7 tilt

The country’s best Tekken 7 players will battle it out at the ‘Road to the Nationals’ finals at the upcoming Esports and Gaming Summit (ESGS) on October 26 to 28, 2018 at the SMX Convention Center, Pasay City.

Presented by PLDT Home Fibr and Smart Communications, Inc., ESGS promises an epic gaming experience for esports fans and enthusiasts as it features exciting exhibits, cosplay competition, fan games, and treats from PLDT Home Fibr and Smart’s activity booths.

ESGS hosts the ‘Road to the Nationals’ finals for Tekken 7, a one-on-one fighting game that gained massive popularity for its engaging characters, gameplay, and visuals.

Among the Tekken 7 finalists competing at the ESGS ‘Road to the Nationals’ finals are: Raymund Jay “Limitbreak” Sarte representing Cagayan de Oro; Francis Steven Valencia “UFTC Gogoy” Cabahug (Cebu); Jade “ArkAngel.Janine” Yasay (Davao); Alexandre “AK” Lavarez (Manila) and Andreij “Doujin” Albar (Manila).

They will be joined by the top players at this weekend’s qualifiers at Secret Base-Marikina and Playbook Video Game Lounge in Makati. Over Php300,000 are up for grabs.

The Tekken 7 champion, along with the finalists, will also get a chance to be picked by the founding teams of The Nationals, the country’s first ever esports franchise model league that serves as a hotbed for Philippine representatives to major international esports events.

These founding teams include PLDT-Smart, Cignal, HappyFeet, Bren Esports, TNC Pro Team, and STI Holdings.

Aside from Tekken 7, ESGS will also host the DOTA 2 ‘Road to the Nationals’ finals featuring some of the country‘s top teams, with over Php1.2 million in prizes for the champion.

Among the DOTA 2 teams that have secured final spots to battle it out at ESGS 2018 include: Voyager representing Bacolod; Davao’s Pride (Davao), TaskUs Titans (Iloilo); Quid Pro Quo (Manila); Sterling Global Dragons (Manila). The top team at the upcoming qualifier at UGZ137 in Imus, Cavite will also grab a spot in the finals.