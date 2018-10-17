Inflation not likely to hit 7% – BSP
INFLATION is seen peaking in October or November but will unlikely hit 7 percent, a member of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas’ policymaking Monetary Board said Tuesday.
The Cabinet-level Development Budget Coordination Committee, meanwhile, raised its 2018 inflation forecast range to 4.8-5.2 percent from 4-4.5 percent during the previous DBCC meeting in July.
For 2019, economic managers see headline inflation averaging between 3 percent and 4 percent, while they expect the rate of increase in prices of basic goods to return within the 2-4 percent target range starting 2020.
In September, inflation reached a new over nine-year high of 6.7 percent, bringing the nine-month average to 5 percent, above the government’s target.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.