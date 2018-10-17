Seminar-workshop on Behavioral Management of Autism set

MELTDOWNS and aggressive behaviors often occur with individuals with autism. This is a way for them to communicate something that is personally distressing.

Parents, teachers, caregivers, and anyone who interacts with the individuals with autism should know how to respond to these events and help them through a tough experience — while minimizing physical trauma and destruction to property.

A seminar on the behavioral management of autism will be held on Saturday, October 20, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Narra Room of the Department of Education Ecotech Center, Sudlon, Lahug, Cebu City.

Dubbed “Workshop on Response to Crisis Behavior,” it will be conducted by Cecile Sicam, a Special Education teacher, mother, and one of the 11 original founders of Autism Society Philippines (ASP) of which she was president from 2001-2004 and its current Secretary.

This workshop will help participants understand the cause of crisis behaviors, provide tips on de-escalating behaviors before they become meltdowns, and share practical tips on how to avoid injury for both the person with autism and those around them when aggressive behaviors occur. This learning opportunity is for parents, family members and professionals with clinical exposure to individuals with autism.

Fees are P600 for students and P800 for professionals (inclusive of Autism Society Philippines membership, certificate and snacks), and P200 for current ASP members.

For further inquiries, please contact teacher Jolina at mobile numbers (0927) 5384587 and (0998) 7939103.

This workshop will involve physical movement. Participants should come in comfortable attire, without jewelry and sharp accessories, to allow them to move freely. /PR