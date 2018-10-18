Skate park soon to rise near Fort San Pedro

THE skateboarding community in Cebu City has more reasons to be happy.

This after the Cebu City Government announced the construction of a skate park in a lot behind Fort San Pedro.

Councilor Eugenio Gabuya Jr., Deputy Mayor on Sports, said they chose the area due to its convenience and accessibility.

Gabuya said the construction of the skate park may start “anytime within this year.”

For now, skateboarders are temporarily using a portion of the Cebu City Sports Institute in Barangay Sawang Calero as their playground while waiting for the skate park to be finished.

The Cebu City Sports Commission approved the request of Skateboarding and Roller Sports Association of the Philippines’ Visayas to temporarily use the sports institute after the initial plan to build a skate park across SM Seaside in South Road Properties (SRP) hit a snag at the city council.

But Gabuya clarified that the plan of the city government to build a one-stop sports hub in SRP will still continue.

The group’s regional director Peter Lindgreen, in a Facebook post, announced that the development is a big boost for Cebuano skateboarders who have been searching for a place to practice for quite some time now.

Maria Victoria “Minnie” Osmeña, sister of Mayor Tomas Osmeña, also donated P5 million to the city for the construction of a skate park. /with reports from Glendale Rosal