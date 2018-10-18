An unforgotten shepherd

It’s been a year since he was gone.

But the memory of the late Archbishop Ricardo Cardinal Vidal continues to linger in the minds and hearts of Cebuanos especially those close to him.

“It’s hard to forget. He will always be in our memories,” Msgr. Ruben Labajo, team moderator of the Cebu Metropolitan Cathedral.

In celebration of the first death anniversary of the beloved cardinal, a mass to be presided by Cebu Auxiliary Bishop Dennis Villarojo will be offered at the Cebu Metropolitan Cathedral at 5:00 p.m. today.

Labajo expects that a number of people will attend the celebration.

He said the mausoleum at the back of the Cathedral where Vidal’s body was buried will be open to the public from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. for everyone to visit and pray for the late cardinal.

He encouraged visitors to bring flowers but avoid lighting candles since these may prove dangerous to the indoor mausoleum.

At 9:30 a.m., a Mass will also be offered at the mausoleum by Cebu Auxiliary Bishop Oscar Florencio.

Vidal, who served the Archdiocese of Cebu for 29 years, was known for his holiness, humility, and jolly personality.

Labajo said that even during the most difficult times of Vidal’s illness, he would insist to serve the Church through listening to the woes of priests, politicians, and common people.

“Every Sunday, he would be with us at the Cathedral and he never fails to make us laugh on the dining table,” said Labajo.

Labajo said that Vidal’s compassion was evident in the way he connected to the people as he often cried for the sufferings of the people who came to him for wisdom.

These memories are minor compared to the huge contributions of Vidal to the history of the Filipino Nation and the history of the Catholic Church starting from his days as an archbishop of Lipa to his fruitful years as an archbishop and cardinal of Cebu.

The shepherd’s history

Ricardo Jamin Vidal was born on February 6, 1931 to couple Fructouso and Maria Natividad Vidal in Mogmog, Marinduque where he also spent most of his childhood years.

In 1937, 6-year-old Vidal was chosen to represent Mogmog for the Children’s Day event of the first International Eucharistic Celebration (IEC) in Manila.

He was ordained as a priest on March 17, 1956 and after 18 years, he became an archbishop for Lipa City in Batangas.

In 1981, he was transferred to Cebu where he served for close to three decades.

In 1986, Vidal led the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) to condemned the results of the February 1986 snap elections and called the people for a “non-violent struggle for justice” against the abuses of then President Ferdinand Marcos.

Yet with Vidal’s Christ-like compassion, he administered the Sacrament of Extreme Unction, a sacrament given to seriously ill person, to Marcos, the very same person he helped drive out of Malacañang.

In Edsa II, Vidal also played a silent role by telling former President Joseph Ejercito Estrada to step down on 2001 as the people called for his impeachment.

Similarly with the first Edsa, Vidal supported then President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo in granting pardon for Estrada.

Throughout his living years, Vidal became a confidante to various leaders in the community and became a powerful influence to prevent bloody coups or violent encounters.

In 2010, Vidal was honored by the Senate through a resolution for “providing spiritual leadership and inspiration, helping the community avert or survive several crises and conflicts, often acting as a peacekeeper and giving the voice of moderation amid clashing views and interests in local and national issues.”

He retired in 2010 and was replaced by Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma the following year.

On October 18, 2017, he died due to a septic shock following a blood infection.

Labajo said that Cardinal Vidal touched not only the hearts of the faithful but also the lives of the Filipino people. Yet he was not someone who hungered for power or who sought for influence.

His influence was brought by his simple love of his fellow men and the desire to share the wisdom of God to bring peace to a country plagued with turmoil.

It has been a year since Cebu and the Philippines last seen and heard the likes of a Cardinal Vidal. He is someone the whole nation misses.

However, his legacy remains in the hearts of those who heard the words he never forgot to utter when he had the chance, “My dear, never forget to pray.”