Book to compile Vidal stories

Congressman Del Mar urges Cebuanos to share stories as tribute to the late cardinal



Cebuanos are encouraged to send stories to perpetuate the memories of the late Archbishop Ricardo Cardinal Vidal that will be compiled in a book to serve as a tribute to the cardinal.

The project, spearheaded Cebu City North District Representative Raul Del Mar, is set to be launched today after the Mass to commemorate the first death anniversary of the cardinal.

The Mass will be offered by Cebu Auxiliary Bishop Dennis Villarojo at the Cebu Metropolitan Cathedral at 5 p.m.

“For everyone whose life were touched by the encounters of the charismatic and beloved cardinal, we hope for you to share your stories to the faithful in the hope that this book will be blessed, enriched, and truly inspired,” said Del Mar.

Del Mar said that those who wish to share their stories may send their works to cardinal.vidal.stories@gmail.com or call the number (032) 253-422 starting today, October 18.

The stories may be in English, Tagalog, or Cebuano and must come from people with first hand experience of the cardinal.

Contributors should be willing to be quoted directly as their profiles will be included in the book entitled Ricardo Cardinal Vidal: He Walked the Way of Truth.

The submission of stories will be open for a year until October 18, 2019 when the stories will be compiled for publication.

Del Mar is eyeing to publish in 2021 in time for the 500th year of Catholicism in the Philippines.

Those whose stories will be published will receive a commemorative copy of the published material.

“This book will be a celebration of the life of the cardinal and a compilation of very interesting, life-changing and meaningful stories that will be published in print and electronically,” said Del Mar.

Vidal served as the Archbishop of Cebu for 29 years and was an influential figure both in the Catholic Church and in the nation.

He died on October 18, 2017 due to septic shock following a blood infection.