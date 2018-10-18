Bets and last day of filing COCs

Formalizing the switch

Vice Gov. Agnes Magpale formalizes her switch in positions with Gov. Hilario Davide III in the midterm elections as she submitted her certificate of candidacy for governor on Wednesday at the Commission on Elections office.

Davide announced on Tuesday that he would slide to vice governor to strengthen their chances of winning in next elections as they would be going up against Rep. Gwendolyn Garcia, who is running for governor.

3 Radazas make Lapu-Lapu run

In Lapu-Lapu City, three Radaza will be running for different posts in the midterm elections as Mayor Paz Radaza and her Team Deretso filed their certificates of candidacy at the Commission on Election office on Wednesday.

Mayor Radaza, who is on her last term, will run for a Congress seat.

Her husband former Mayor Arturo Radaza will vie for the mayor’s post while their nephew Councilor Harry Radaza will be Arturo’s running mate.

Team Deretso’s councilors include Alexander Gestopa Jr., Efren Herrera, Marcial Ycong and Jose “Joe” Dungog./Correspondent Norman V. Mendoza

Luigi bets on ‘New Mandaue’ people

In Mandaue City, incumbent Mayor Gabriel Luis “Luigi” Quisumbing and his slate trooped to the Commission on Election office to file their certificates of candidacy.

Quisumbing and his runningmate Vice Mayor Carlo Fortuna are seeking reelection.

Quisumbing is betting on the people of the “New Mandaue” who value more the performance of the candidates than their influential family names.

Quisumbing and his group would vie for the Mandaue posts against Rep. Jonas Cortes and his running mate Provincial Board Member Glenn Bercede and their group in next year’s election./Correspondent Jessa Mae O. Sotto

Sonny O makes another House run

Toledo City Mayor John Henry “Sonny” Osmena is making another run at the Cebu 3rd district Congress seat as an independent candidate.

For Toledo City, five are running for the mayor’s seat they are Councilor Mariejoy Perales, Magdugo Barangay Captain Wilfredo Lao, Councilor Merly Abad, Joyey Cavada and Arlene Zambo.

Incumbent vice mayor Antonio Yapha will seek reelection with his running mate Lao under the Nationalist People’s Coalition (NPC).

Rep. Gwendolyn Garcia, who is running for Cebu governor, showed up at the Comelec to support mayoralty candidate Zambo./Correspondent Rene F. Alima

Talisay Mayor Gullas eyes another seat in Congress

Talisay City Mayor Eduardo Gullas Sr. is making another run at Congress.

Gullas submitted his certificate of candidacy (COC) for Cebu 1st district representative on Wednesday.

His other Alayon partymates also filed their COCs yesterday.

His grandson, incumbent (Cebu 1st district) Rep. Gerald Anthony “Samsam” Gullas will run as Talisay City Mayor.

“My Grandfather ( Talisay Mayor Eduardo Gullas Sr.) told me that he is already 88 years old, he is already 88 this coming election,, then this would be his last niya nga pagdagan so he would like to end his career the way he started it way back 1969 where he started as a congressman, he would like to end his career 50 years after in 2019 as congressman as well,” Representative Gullas said.

Representative Gullas’ running mate is Vice Mayor Allan Bucao. Those running for councilors include Councilors Julian “Teban” Daan, Socrates Fernandez and Antonio Bacaltos./Correspondent John Aroa

Rama, group set for Cebu City run

IN Cebu City, opposition group, Barug-PDP Laban candidates led by former Mayor Michael Rama also formalized their run for next year’s election.

The group’s standard bearer are Vice Mayor Edgardo Labella for mayor and former Mayor Rama for vice mayor.

New faces joined the group such as actor Richard Yap, who is vying for the Cebu City north district congress post.

Councilor Joy Pesquera will also be the candidate for Cebu City’s south district Congress post, and former PBA player Donaldo “Dondon” Hontiveros, who will run for councilor.

Councilors running for reelection include Pastor Alcover Jr., Raymond Alvin Garcia, Eduardo Rama Jr., and Joel Garganera./Reporter Morexette Marie B. Erram