ITCZ to bring rains in Cebu and Visayas



BE ready with your umbrellas and raincoats.

This was the advice issued yesterday by the weather state bureau to the public as an Inter-Tropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) hovering over the Visayas and parts of Mindanao is expected to bring damp weather in Cebu for the next few days.

Weather Specialist Nedz Saletrero of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa)-Mactan station said the prevailing weather disturbance will last until Sunday.

The ITCZ she said, will bring cloudy skies and scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms.

“Magsige tag bantay kay kaning ITCZ mahimo ni siyang breeding ground sa mga LPA kay diha man modevelop within the convergence zone,” Saletrero said in a phone interview.

She added that the bad weather system will also bring heavy rains especially during afternoons or evenings.

Because of this, Saletrero warned those living in low-lying areas to constantly monitor the weather as continuous rains would likely cause landslides and flooding.

“Sa mga nagpuyo sa landslide prone areas dapat magbantay sad ta,” she said.

(Those living on landslide prone areas must be alert at all times)

Meanwhile, the forecasted temperature in Cebu is between 24 to 31 degree Celsius with light to moderate winds.