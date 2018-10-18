3 killed, 2 nabbed in Talisay busts

Three persons were killed and two others were nabbed in separate anti-illegal drug operations in Talisay City early morning of Wednesday.

Police identified the fatalities as Norberto Larigo, Ryan Mana-ay and Clifford Garcia Rabago.

Police also collared suspected drug personalities Chad Paul Ricamora Sta. Cruz and Robinson Abellanosa Adlawan.

Supt. Marlu Conag, chief of the Talisay City Police Office, said the first operation was conducted in Barangay Lagtang past 1 a.m. of Wednesday where Sta. Cruz and Adlawan were arrested after selling packs of suspected shabu to an undercover police officer.

Seized from Adlawan and Sta. Cruz were 10 ampules of Nubain, four sachets of suspected shabu and 14 syringes.

Shootout

After the operation in Lagtang, operatives proceeded to Sitio Mananga in Barangay Tabunok where Mana-ay and Rabago sold shabu to policemen who acted as buyers.

The three however, noticed that they were transacting with policemen and engaged the latter in a shootout.

“May shoot-out na nangyari after ‘yung mga suspects nanlaban sa mga police. May impormasyon kami na pinaghandaan talaga nila kami. May mga baril silang dala-dala kasi handa silang lumaban sa amin,” said Conag

(A shootout took place after the suspects fired at the police. We received information that they are prepared to fight. They kept guns because they were determined to fight back)

Rabago was found sprawled in an alley while the bodies of his two cohorts were found inside a house believed to be their hideout.

The police recovered packs of suspected shabu, two .38 revolvers and a .45 caliber pistol from the suspects who are also reported to be gun-for-hire personalities.

“They were noted drug personalities in the barangay and they were also involved in gun-for-hire activities,” said Conag.

Conag said that at least 309 anti-illegal drug operations have been conducted in Sitio Mananga but Wednesday’s shootout was the first.

He said that the information that Larigo, Mana-ay and Rabago were involved in illegal drug activities came from the community.

Notorious criminals

Senior Supt. Manuel Abrugena, the director of Cebu Provincial Police Office (CPPO), said that the three were notorious criminals.

Abrugena added that they also received information that the group had been planning to ambush Talisay City policemen.

“Nagi-ipon sila at kumukuha ng baril kasi they are planning to ambush our police officers,” said Abrugena in a separate interview.

He added that the group supplies drugs in Talisay City and neighboring towns.