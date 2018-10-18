Three Radaza running for top posts in Lapu-Lapu

Three Radazas will be running for different government seats in Lapu-Lapu City in next year’s midterm election.

This developed as incumbent Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Paz Radaza and her Team Deretso formalized their election run on Wednesday when they submitted their certificates of candidacy at the Commission on Election office in Lapu-Lapu City.

Mayor Radaza, who is on her last term, will run for a Congress seat while her husband former Mayor Arturo “Boy” Radaza will run for mayor and his runningmate will be their nephew Councilor Harry “Don” Radaza.

They will run under the Lakas-CMD party.

Former Mayor Arturo Radaza, for his part, assured the public that he was up to the task of being mayor despite his physical condition.

The former mayor showed up at the Comelec office on crutches.

Arturo Radaza has long suffered a knee illness which was caused by a vehicular accident 20 years ago, where he broke his knee.

He has since undergone an operation in the US and has returned to a better condition than when he was not operated on.

“Wala man nagpasabot nga tungod kay nag crutches ko dili ko makahimo sa mga responsibilidad sa mayor,” said Boy Radaza. (It doesn’t mean that because I’m in crutches, I can’t do the responsibilities of a mayor).

He said that they consulted people in the barangays about his plan to run for mayor and they received a good feedback.

“Nakakuha man mi og 93 percent nga padaganon ko, mao nga nidagan ko,” added Radaza. (We were able to get 93 percent, thus, I run for mayor).

Mayor Paz Radaza said that if she would be elected as congresswoman, she would work for the progress and development of the city and even to work to make the city into a province.

She also promised to build more schools and infrastructure projects and improve the tourism industry.

“I think I have enough experience being mayor serving a full term to represent our congressional district in the House of Representatives,” said Mayor Radaza.

Councilor Radaza, for his part, also brushed aside the political dynasty issue, saying that they were being elected and not like in other countries where family members were appointed to become the next leaders.

“Elected man ta, ang mga tawo man ang magpili kon kinsa ilang pili-on nga lider (We are being elected. The people are the ones who would choose us as their leader),” said Councilor Radaza.

The councilors of Mayor Radaza’s Team Deretso are: Marcial Ycong, Cipriano Flores, Jose Dungog, Gregorio Paquibot, Flaviano Hiyas Jr., Efren Herrera, Ricardo Amores, Rex Mangubat, Alexander Gestopa Jr., Elias Berdin, Rodulfo Potot and Queenie Amann.