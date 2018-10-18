P11M drugs seized in Tagbilaran

By Benjie B. Talisic, Doris Mae Mondragon, Paul Lauro | October 18,2018 - 10:17 AM

More than P11 million worth of illegal drugs were seized by police operatives during a buy-bust operation in Tagbilaran City, Bohol on Wednesday evening, (October 17).

Police identified the drug suspect as Joseph Alburadora, 43, a resident of Mansasa District in Tagbilaran City.

Seized from Alburadora were 36 large packs and seven medium packs of suspected shabu.

Alburadora was arrested in a joint operation of the Bohol Provincial Intelligence Branch, Tagbilaran City Police Office and Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU) of the Bohol Provincial Police Office.

Alburadora is currently detained at Tagbilaran Police Station pending the filing of charges against him.