Mandaue City Council seeks to recover foreshore land

The Mandaue City Council has approved the recommendation of the Mandaue City Legal Office to nullify the sale of the 35,821-square-meter foreshore land property, and to recover the property in Barangay Looc, Mandaue City.

This was confirmed by Mandaue City Vice Mayor Carlo Fortuna.

The city-owned property was sold to E.C. Ouano Development and Management Corporation (Ecodemcor) for P1, 791,050 or at least P50 per square meter in 2015.

The sale was made during the time of Former Mandaue City Mayor and Incumbent Cebu Sixth District Representative Jonas Cortes. Cortes has also filed his certificate of candidacy (COC) for mayor of Mandaue City in the 2019 elections.