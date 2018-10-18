Mandaue teachers to get P10k aid from City Hall

The Mandaue City Council passed an ordinance on Wednesday (October 17) that will allow the grant of P10,000 annual cash assistance to public school teachers.

Vice Mayor Carlo Fortuna said teachers under the Department of Education (DepEd) with at least one-year practice in Mandaue City will benefit the assistance.

But the city budget officer is yet to determine the fund to be released to teachers this year.

Fortuna, however, assured to release even half of the amount before the end of the year.