More than 87 percent of target beneficiaries receive cash assistance from DSWD
The unconditional cash transfer (UCT) of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) has already been distributed to 87.6 percent of the target beneficiaries.
This was reported by Graeme Ferdinand Armecin, DSWD Planning Officer 4, in a press conference during the celebration of the International Day For Overcoming Extreme Poverty.
Other livelihood programs to cushion the effects of TRAIN law were also suggested by the DSWD.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.