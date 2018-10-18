More than 87 percent of target beneficiaries receive cash assistance from DSWD

The unconditional cash transfer (UCT) of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) has already been distributed to 87.6 percent of the target beneficiaries.

This was reported by Graeme Ferdinand Armecin, DSWD Planning Officer 4, in a press conference during the celebration of the International Day For Overcoming Extreme Poverty.

Other livelihood programs to cushion the effects of TRAIN law were also suggested by the DSWD.