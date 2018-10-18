Tomas told to answer Caindec’s complaint

The Office of the President (OP) has directed Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña to answer the complaint lodged before their office by Land Transportation Office in Central Visayas (LTO -7) Director Victor Caindec.

The mayor was given a period of 15 days to answer the complaint.

Caindec has alleged that Osmeña abused his authority for authorizing the Cebu City Transporation Office (CCTO) to impound for 30 days vehicles whose drivers were caught counterflowing on city streets.