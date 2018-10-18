Police: MNLF official now detained in Lapu-Lapu City

Police arrested an official of the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) in Lapu Lapu City, Cebu on Wednesday afternoon (October 17).

Chief Supt. Debold Sinas, director of Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7), said that the suspect had a pending case in Ormoc City, Leyte.

Sinas also said that the suspect is now detained in Lapu-Lapu City.

Meanwhile, police are now on alert following the arrival of 72 delegates from different southeast Asian countries for the 10th Information Ministerial Meeting on Science and Technology scheduled from October 17 to 19.