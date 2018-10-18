Castillano: Fewer but strong candidates filed COCs

Fewer but stronger candidates filed their certificate of candidacies (COCs) for the 2019 midterm election.

Cebu Provincial Election Supervisor Lionel Marco Castillano of the Commission on Elections (COMELEC) Cebu, said they only received 50 COCs this year.

Of the 50 candidates, 23 are vying for provincial positions. After going over the list, Castillano said, there is big possibility that none of the 50 aspirants will be declared as a nuisance candidate.