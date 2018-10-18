Auxiliary bishop remembers Vidal’s advice: Stay compassionate, love fellow missionaries

Auxiliary Bishop Oscar Florencio has advised fellow priests to remain compassionate and love their fellow missionaries of Christ. This was the same advice he received from the late Cebu Archbishop Ricardo Cardinal Vidal.

Florencio, who officiated the Mass to commemorate the late archbishop’s death, recounted the days he had with the prelate.

“The first time we met, he (Cardinal Vidal) said I should love my fellow priest,” said Florencio.

“At first I didn’t know what he meant, I sooner realized the significance of his message when I became the Apostolic Administrator of the Military Ordinariate of the Philippines,” Florencio added.

Florencio also reminded the public of Vidal’s compassion and constant call to love every person during his lifetime.

While Vidal is missed by the clergy, the auxiliary bishop said that the faithful should live the teachings of the late archbishop.