Marco Polo Plaza Cebu’s Sabores de España

Experience a true Spanish fiesta as Marco Polo Plaza Cebu brings you a rich and flavorful Culinary Festival – Sabores de España!

From September 14 to 16, discover Spain in the most delicious way possible through Sabores de España. Headed by Cebu’s authority on Spanish cuisine, Ms. Gema Pido, our team of culinary experts will whip up a delectable spread of Spanish dishes. This culinary delight will feature Spanish specialties such as jamon serrano, paella, fabadas, lengua estofado, assorted tapas and of course Café Marco’s very own Spanish sangrias.

Explore this distinctive cuisine that has influenced the Filipino cooking and eat your way through the sumptuous line-up of Spanish dishes together with Café Marco’s delicious spread of international cuisines.

Enjoy this festival of flavors in one gastronomic adventure at Cebu City's Finest. For inquiries and reservations, call (032) 253-1111 or email mpplaza@marcopolohotels.com. Stay tuned for more updates through our social media accounts. Like facebook.com/marcopolocebu and follow instagram.com/marcopolocebu to stay updated on all hotel activities and promotions.