FDA: Don’t buy these 6 beauty products

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has warned consumers against using six beauty products found to contain banned substances.

Under the Association of Southeast Asian Nations’ Cosmetic Directive, hydroquinone is listed as an ingredient that should not be used in beauty products.

However, a recent FDA test found hydroquinone in Skinwhite’s Powerwhitening lotion instant white SPF 20, Kojic Acid SPF 20, Beauche’s clarifying solution, Beauche’s rejuvenating cream, Brilliant Skin Essentials’ whitening facial toner, and Droplets of Nature’s lift and correct rejuvenating toner.

Beauche’s cream was also found to contain another banned substance, tretinoin.

The FDA said in an advisory that consumers might experience adverse reactions like skin irritation, itchiness and even organ failure.