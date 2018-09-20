AromAway The Stress with Danarra Aromatherapy Oil

Most Filipino workers go through the average daily grind. This begins with the average two-hour commute to the office, doing their 9-6 pm jobs, and another two-hour commute to get home. It’s easy to imagine how stressful moments can fit into these daily routines.

To cope with stress, we all have our ways of dealing with it. Some people enjoy a nice dessert, go for a workout, watch a movie, or spend time with friends and family. Effective as these may be, they aren’t things that you can easily do in any situation.



Look into the pockets or purses of young professionals and you will likely find a soothing balm. For many, soothing balms are a source of comfort. They help relieve symptoms of motion sickness and even headaches. They are also a great way to offer comfort for sore muscles, stiffness, bruising, or sprains and strains.

The truth is, most Filipinos would rather make use of these than drink medicine. It’s a habit that has been ingrained in our culture. The tradition of using soothing balms continues to be passed from one generation to the next.

The most common scent used for these balms is the camphor or menthol scent. Some find relaxation in them but there are many users who would wish for smells that aren’t as overbearing.

This dilemma is what gave birth to Danarra Aromatherapy Oil! It gives the same benefits of other soothing balms that we love BUT with the added bonus of fine fragrance oils. Thus, the effects are enhanced by the relaxing and refreshing fragrances.

The name Danarra is derived from the word “Nadarra,” which, in the Scottish Gaelic vocabulary means “natural.” Celtic knots were chosen to become its symbol because Danarra and the Celtic knots connote interconnectedness between a person and nature.

Danarra Aromatherapy Oil helps boost mental activity, provide a calming effect, helps relieve headache and nervous exhaustion and restlessness, make you feel fresh and energized, lift your mood and relieve stress.

Danarra Aromatherapy Oil, which is available in six variants, is in a sleek and handy roll-on packaging for a more convenient, purse- and pocket-friendly use (no spills or leaks) — just perfect for students and professionals on the go!

Danarra Classic Menthol Destress gives instant relief in the traditional and familiar camphor scent. It can provide sinus care and help with motion sickness and itchiness due to insect bites.

Danarra Green Tea Clear Mind helps to relax, calm and soothe you making you feel fresh and energized.

Danarra Lavender Relaxing Sleep help eliminates nervous tension and aids in providing relaxing sleep. Perfect for insomniacs.

Danarra Young Cool and Fresh has the cool wind effect and freshness of air. It is perfect for moments when your senses are hit by unpleasant aromas.

Danarra Flowery Citrus Energy Giving uplifts your spirit with hint of citrus and flowers.

Danarra Sport Mood Booster is perfect for your active lifestyle.

Danarra Aromatherapy Oil puts importance in attaining relief as naturally as possible. You don’t really need to choose from the six variants. Bring one or two and have fun in combining which ones are perfect for your needs. For instance, Classic Menthol and Lavender could be a good combo for the professional who’s always under a lot of stress. Green Tea and Flowery Citrus keeps the stressed students smiling sweet. Young and Sport is the right combination for the guys who know how to balance working hard with playing hard.

You can have fun with the combinations because Danarra Aromatherapy Oil is priced at P89.00 only and available at Mercury Drug Stores nationwide.