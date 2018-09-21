Motorists experience traffic at CSCR after two vehicular incidents

Heavy traffic is now experienced at the Cebu South Coastal Road (CSCR) after two vehicular collisions happened at past 2 p.m. on Friday (September 21).

No one was hurt due to the incidents.

“Nagbangga ang Fortuner, mixer, L300 ug mutlicab. Unahan lang gamay ug pipila ka minutos nagbangga pud ang tulo ka motor,” said Francisco Ouano, Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) operations chief.

Ouano said that they are still waiting for the police to respond in the area since they are not allowed to investigate vehicular incidents.

“Tabang lang ta man sa traffic karon,” Ouano added.