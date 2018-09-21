Raidsson Blu Cebu introduces Sunday Fun Day

Radisson Blu Cebu enhances family gatherings with Sunday Fun Day at Feria, the deluxe hotel’s signature all-day dining restaurant.

The hotel’s young guests will delight in scrumptious choices of kid-friendly favorites such as spaghetti, pizza, cake pops and candy bars while the adults enjoy an appetizing array of gastronomic creations. Two children aged 12 years and below enjoy the restaurant’s culinary offers with our compliments when dining with one paying adult.

Sunday Fun Day is available for lunch or dinner buffet at PHP 1,450 net per adult.

For inquiries and table reservations, please call (032) 402-9900 or email reservations.cebu@radisson.com.