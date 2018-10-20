Defending champs USC opens semis with win

THE Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) Boys Volleyball defending champions, University of San Carlos (USC) Baby Warriors, are hoping that their winning momentum would be a big advantage as they continue with their semifinals campaign.

USC opened the semis by defeating the second-ranked Southwestern University (SWU)-Phinma Baby Cobras, 25-18, 25-21, yesterday at the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) covered court.

“For me, the momentum is on our side, because USPF lost today and we will be up against them tomorrow (Sunday),” USC Boys Volleyball head coach Jonrey Sasing told Cebu Daily News.

“So I am expecting that our players will be livelier compared to them during the match.”

The fourth-ranked University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Baby Jaguars defeated the top-seeded USPF Panthers, 25-22, 23-25, 25-14.

During the elimination rounds, it was the Jaguars and the Panthers who stained the defending champion’s record at 6-2 (win-loss) which relegated them to the third spot going into the semis.

“Although we won against SWU during eliminations, we still studied their gameplays and positionings which gave us the upperhand for today’s game,” Sasing shared.

“There are times that the players would relax but in the overall, I am happy because they executed what we practiced properly.”

In the Men’s division, USPF won against University of Cebu (UC), 17-25, 25-20, 25-17, 25-18; and University of the Visayas (UV) ruled over Cebu Institute of Technology – University (CIT-U), 25-22, 22-25, 25-21, 20-25, 15-9.

SWU-Phinma, on the other hand, swept USJ-R, 25-9, 25-21, 25-22, in the Women’s division.

Today at 1:30 p.m., USPF will be facing USC at the USPF covered court while SWU will contest against USJ-R at 2:30 p.m. at the same venue.

The collegiate volleyball games will be held at the USPF gym from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.