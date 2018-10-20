USJ-R edges defending champs DBTC

USJ-R advances to the Cesafi secondary football finals for the first time

It’s like we won the championship already!”

These are the words of University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) head coach Rommel Ramirez after the Baby Jaguars defeated the defending champions Don Bosco Technical College (DBTC) Greywolves in yesterday’s semifinals round of the 2018 Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) secondary football competition held at the Cebu City Sports Center.

From being the bottom dweller, USJ-R defeated the perennial champions, 1-0, to clinch a finals ticket and face Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles for this season’s title.

The Magis Eagles, for their part, recovered from an early goal shock inflicted by University of San Carlos (USC) Baby Warriors to come back and fashion out a 2-1 win.

Ramirez said that no matter what happens in the finals, their win over DBTC already made them the champions.

“That’s twice already. We beat them during the eliminations, then now,” said a delighted Ramirez.

Ramirez added though that since they’re already in the finals, they will do their best to win the title.

Former Bosconian Christian Keen Agot gave USJ-R the finals ticket with his goal in the 71st minute.

The Magis Eagles, on the other hand, managed to keep their cool despite conceding a goal to the Baby Warriors courtesy of Paulo Canoy with just six minutes into the match.

Leo Maquiling scored the equalizer in the 63rd minute while Christopher Osawa sealed the win for Ateneo 10 minutes later.

The finals will be played on the morning of November 10.