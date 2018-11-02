Palma: Stop the killings

Stop it.

Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma on Friday (November 2) appealed to policemen who may have served as hitmen of drug syndicates to stop killing people.

Palma said it is possible that policemen have moonlighted as hitmen to earn more money.

The prelate expressed hope that continued prayers will soften the hearts of assailants and convince them to eventually stop the series of killings in Cebu.

Palma has also welcomed the Senate inquiry into the killings to find out the truth.

He, however, advised the people to not make any conclusions for now as to the persons behind the killings.

If the government has something to do with the killings, Palma said killing drug personalities will never address the problem.