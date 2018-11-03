Woman found dead inside the ref of an abandoned warehouse in Talisay City

A woman in her 60s was found dead inside a refrigerator in an abandoned warehouse at the National Highway of Barangay Tabunok, Talisay City on Saturday.

The victim was identified as Victoria Po Loa, 62, a resident of the same barangay.

The victim was reported missing last Thursday, November 1, by her granddaughter, Ritchelyn Po Li, according to Superintendent Marlu Conag, the chief of the Talisay City Police Office.

Conag said the body was discovered at around 11 a.m. on Saturday.

Conag said their initial investigation indicated that the elderly woman might have been robbed before she was murdered.