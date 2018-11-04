Police rescues five minors, arrests three adults with paraphernalia
Five minors who escaped from the Regional Rehabilitation Center for Youth in Central Visayas in Argao town, south Cebu were rescued by the police in Barangay Basak San Nicolas, Cebu City on Sunday (November 4).
Police authorities also arrested three adults with drugs paraphernalia.
PO1 Ronald Daño, one of the responding officers, said that the minors escaped on November 3 and took a bus to Cebu City.
